Sandesh consolidated net profit declines 89.89% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.38% to Rs 77.84 crore

Net profit of Sandesh declined 89.89% to Rs 3.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.38% to Rs 77.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 70.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.77.8470.526.1222.328.9863.017.2061.223.8638.19

