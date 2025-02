Bal Pharma standalone net profit declines 7.94% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.55% to Rs 72.89 crore

Net profit of Bal Pharma declined 7.94% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 10.55% to Rs 72.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 81.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.72.8981.4910.599.613.534.231.201.681.161.26

