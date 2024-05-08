Balaji Amines spurts as Q4 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 68 cr

Balaji Amines jumped 9.76% to Rs 2,295.05 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 43.49% to Rs 68.03 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 47.41 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

However, revenue from operations fell 12.19% to Rs 413.94 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 471.39 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Profit before tax rose 9.34% year on year to Rs 92.91 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.

The companys revenue from Amines & Specilaity Chemicals business stood at Rs 414.11 crore (down 11.7% YoY) while income from Hotel division was at Rs 8.09 crore (up 12.18% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit dropped 37.07% to Rs 204.85 on 30.31% fall in revenue to Rs 1,641.51 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Meanwhile, the company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per share for financial year 2023-24, which will be payable after shareholders approval at the 36th annual general meeting.

Balaji Amines is a leading manufacturer of aliphatic amines in India. Broadly, the company is specialized in manufacturing methyl amines, ethyl amines, derivatives of specialty chemicals and natural product and its business is broadly classified into three segments - amines, specialty chemicals and derivatives.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News