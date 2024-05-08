Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 137.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Piramal Enterprises reports consolidated net profit of Rs 137.09 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales decline 25.15% to Rs 1595.63 crore

Net profit of Piramal Enterprises reported to Rs 137.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 195.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 25.15% to Rs 1595.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2131.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1683.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9968.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.58% to Rs 8839.77 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8216.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1595.632131.71 -25 8839.778216.86 8 OPM %-23.6538.16 -41.5118.26 - PBDT-1489.60-153.09 -873 -362.85-1952.85 81 PBT-2201.70-193.69 -1037 -1191.81-2075.73 43 NP137.09-195.87 LP -1683.539968.58 PL

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

