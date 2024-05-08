Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 28.28% to Rs 155.21 crore

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 21.68% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 155.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 40.41% to Rs 118.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 547.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales155.21120.99 28 547.81459.22 19 OPM %40.6640.59 -40.3239.64 - PBDT60.1747.86 26 217.73175.23 24 PBT43.8736.50 20 160.73113.51 42 NP33.4527.49 22 118.8384.63 40

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

