Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 21.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.28% to Rs 155.21 croreNet profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 21.68% to Rs 33.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.28% to Rs 155.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 40.41% to Rs 118.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 19.29% to Rs 547.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 459.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
