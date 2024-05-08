Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Canara Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,392.85, a premium of 90.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,302.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 ended flat at 22,302.50.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.42% to 17.08.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Canara Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

First Published: May 08 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

