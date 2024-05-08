Nifty May futures trade at premium

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Canara Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty May 2024 futures closed at 22,392.85, a premium of 90.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,302.50 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 ended flat at 22,302.50.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.42% to 17.08.

State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Canara Bank were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The May 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 30 May 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News