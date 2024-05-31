Balaji Telefilms reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.53 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.52% to Rs 135.11 crore

Net loss of Balaji Telefilms reported to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 6.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.52% to Rs 135.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 144.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 19.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 37.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.43% to Rs 625.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 592.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

135.11144.53625.13592.961.677.967.35-3.220.7517.1241.40-13.82-1.4015.3533.28-24.19-2.536.9819.79-37.14

