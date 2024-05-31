Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Maruti Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Sales decline 10.94% to Rs 11.97 crore

Net loss of Maruti Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 10.94% to Rs 11.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 27.19% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.15% to Rs 38.40 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales11.9713.44 -11 38.4035.18 9 OPM %-4.269.30 -8.057.02 - PBDT-1.030.96 PL 2.351.61 46 PBT-1.080.90 PL 2.131.40 52 NP-0.920.78 PL 1.451.14 27

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

