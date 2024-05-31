Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Credent Global Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Credent Global Finance consolidated net profit declines 53.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Sales rise 442.86% to Rs 1.52 crore

Net profit of Credent Global Finance declined 53.09% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 442.86% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 80.12% to Rs 1.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 323.48% to Rs 4.87 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.520.28 443 4.871.15 323 OPM %92.763439.29 -64.071032.17 - PBDT1.168.45 -86 1.1610.69 -89 PBT0.887.92 -89 0.1410.09 -99 NP2.435.18 -53 1.346.74 -80

