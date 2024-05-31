Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inducto Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Inducto Steel reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Sales rise 40.83% to Rs 20.73 crore

Net loss of Inducto Steel reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.83% to Rs 20.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.41% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.60% to Rs 104.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.7314.72 41 104.0590.01 16 OPM %1.017.61 -2.241.78 - PBDT-0.120.53 PL 0.541.28 -58 PBT-0.190.46 PL 0.261.01 -74 NP-0.170.30 PL 0.160.58 -72

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

