Balgopal Commercial standalone net profit rises 140.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 95.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Balgopal Commercial rose 140.99% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 95.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.051.00-340.003.004.522.104.522.103.881.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp