Balgopal Commercial standalone net profit rises 140.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Balgopal Commercial standalone net profit rises 140.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales decline 95.00% to Rs 0.05 crore

Net profit of Balgopal Commercial rose 140.99% to Rs 3.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 95.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.051.00 -95 OPM %-340.003.00 -PBDT4.522.10 115 PBT4.522.10 115 NP3.881.61 141

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 3:18 PM IST

