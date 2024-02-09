Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lupin Ltd soars 1.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Lupin Ltd soars 1.76%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Lupin Ltd is quoting at Rs 1634.65, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 121.75% in last one year as compared to a 21.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Lupin Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1634.65, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 21759.85. The Sensex is at 71535.58, up 0.15%. Lupin Ltd has risen around 16.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Lupin Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 7.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18520.3, up 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.43 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1633.8, up 1.36% on the day. Lupin Ltd is up 121.75% in last one year as compared to a 21.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.31% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 61.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 23.

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

