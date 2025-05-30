Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Balkrishna Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Sales rise 6.37% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Balkrishna Paper Mills reported to Rs 6.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 28.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.37% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 8.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 71.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 32.36% to Rs 2.32 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1.671.57 6 2.323.43 -32 OPM %-10.78-42.68 --36.64-27.70 - PBDT-1.38-3.30 58 -6.62-8.14 19 PBT-1.38-3.67 62 -6.64-8.20 19 NP6.96-28.90 LP 8.19-71.14 LP

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

