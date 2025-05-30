Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quasar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Quasar India reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
Sales rise 41.35% to Rs 11.93 crore

Net Loss of Quasar India reported to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 41.35% to Rs 11.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 98.80% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 15.55% to Rs 42.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 36.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales11.938.44 41 42.1336.46 16 OPM %-35.540.83 -0.076.50 - PBDT-4.240.07 PL 0.032.37 -99 PBT-4.240.07 PL 0.032.37 -99 NP-3.03-0.04 -7475 0.021.66 -99

First Published: May 30 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

