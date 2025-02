D-Link India standalone net profit rises 17.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 329.73 crore

Net profit of D-Link India rose 17.68% to Rs 26.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 329.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 291.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.329.73291.7310.099.7436.8131.4435.1929.9126.2222.28

