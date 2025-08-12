Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 26.49% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.49% to Rs 1542.27 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 26.49% to Rs 51.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 70.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 8.49% to Rs 1542.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1421.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1542.271421.608.7011.69116.79144.9773.08102.3851.5770.15

