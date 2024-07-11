Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd up for third consecutive session

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is quoting at Rs 443.85, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.53% in last one year as compared to a 25.37% jump in NIFTY and a 11.57% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 443.85, up 1.67% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24301.85. The Sensex is at 79784.38, down 0.18%. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd has gained around 5.79% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59349.6, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.01 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 443.6, up 1.48% on the day. Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd is up 15.53% in last one year as compared to a 25.37% jump in NIFTY and a 11.57% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 20.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News