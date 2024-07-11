Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 1.73%, up for third straight session

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 305.55, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 58.23% in last one year as compared to a 25.37% gain in NIFTY and a 67.07% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 305.55, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 24301.85. The Sensex is at 79784.38, down 0.18%. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has dropped around 0.37% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 42675.45, up 0.61% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 113.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 102.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 306.75, up 1.62% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 4.65 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

