Britannia Industries Ltd spurts 0.25%, up for five straight sessions

Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 5770, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.72% in last one year as compared to a 25.29% gain in NIFTY and a 11.61% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

Britannia Industries Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 5770, up 0.25% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 24286.75. The Sensex is at 79768.15, down 0.2%. Britannia Industries Ltd has risen around 6.08% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 59349.6, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5778.7, up 0.25% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 13.72% in last one year as compared to a 25.29% gain in NIFTY and a 11.61% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 66.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 1:01 PM IST

