Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit rises 134.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 73.91% to Rs 255.78 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries rose 134.07% to Rs 59.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 25.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 73.91% to Rs 255.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 147.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.255.78147.0826.4722.2475.0130.4774.1629.9559.0125.21

