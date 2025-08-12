Balurghat Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.67 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.11% to Rs 27.92 crore

Net loss of Balurghat Technologies reported to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 65.11% to Rs 27.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 16.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27.9216.91-0.754.91-0.610.63-0.670.57-0.670.42

