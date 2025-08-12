Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 92.86% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.97% to Rs 15.37 crore

Net profit of Anjani Foods declined 92.86% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 16.97% to Rs 15.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.3713.147.167.380.940.820.370.360.020.28

