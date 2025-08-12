Taparia Tools standalone net profit rises 15.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.44% to Rs 241.67 crore

Net profit of Taparia Tools rose 15.00% to Rs 34.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 30.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.44% to Rs 241.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 211.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.241.67211.1818.1718.0047.0740.6846.3540.1334.5830.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News