Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 415.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Sales rise 18.73% to Rs 20.03 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies rose 415.00% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 20.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.88% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.01% to Rs 79.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales20.0316.87 19 79.3364.49 23 OPM %5.392.49 -4.974.81 - PBDT0.920.37 149 3.192.33 37 PBT0.940.36 161 2.921.97 48 NP1.030.20 415 2.461.36 81

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

