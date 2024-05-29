Balurghat Technologies standalone net profit rises 415.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.73% to Rs 20.03 crore

Net profit of Balurghat Technologies rose 415.00% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 20.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.88% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.01% to Rs 79.33 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 64.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

20.0316.8779.3364.495.392.494.974.810.920.373.192.330.940.362.921.971.030.202.461.36

