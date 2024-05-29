Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit rises 637.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Mehta Integrated Finance standalone net profit rises 637.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of Mehta Integrated Finance rose 637.50% to Rs 1.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 185.19% to Rs 1.54 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 0.010.01 0 OPM %0-1500.00 --5500.00-4100.00 - PBDT1.180.16 638 1.550.55 182 PBT1.180.16 638 1.540.54 185 NP1.180.16 638 1.540.54 185

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:23 PM IST

