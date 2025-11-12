Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 33.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.86% to Rs 113.45 crore

Net profit of Bambino Agro Industries rose 33.24% to Rs 4.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.86% to Rs 113.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 108.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.113.45108.199.268.798.207.656.726.354.853.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News