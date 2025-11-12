Duncan Engineering standalone net profit declines 42.91% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.85% to Rs 18.22 crore

Net profit of Duncan Engineering declined 42.91% to Rs 1.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.85% to Rs 18.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.18.2228.409.6011.972.483.911.793.331.412.47

Powered by Capital Market - Live News