Banas Finance reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.63 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 220.56% to Rs 19.49 crore

Net profit of Banas Finance reported to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 220.56% to Rs 19.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.19.496.0848.38-120.079.56-7.259.55-7.2510.63-6.57

