Best Agrolife consolidated net profit declines 6.35% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.58% to Rs 381.24 crore

Net profit of Best Agrolife declined 6.35% to Rs 19.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 21.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.58% to Rs 381.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 519.26 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.381.24519.2612.0210.5136.1641.9825.6831.9219.9221.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News