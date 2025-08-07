Metro Brands consolidated net profit rises 7.39% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.05% to Rs 628.24 crore

Net profit of Metro Brands rose 7.39% to Rs 98.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 628.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 576.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.628.24576.0830.8631.31199.66182.96130.82122.9598.5191.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News