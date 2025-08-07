Sun TV Network consolidated net profit declines 5.40% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.77% to Rs 1290.28 crore

Net profit of Sun TV Network declined 5.40% to Rs 529.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 559.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.77% to Rs 1290.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1313.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1290.281313.5547.7954.72801.98865.98694.45752.56529.10559.32

Powered by Capital Market - Live News