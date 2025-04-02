Chinese shares end marginally higher

Asian stocks ended on a muted note on Wednesday as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs announcement expected later in the day.

Treasury yields advanced after a multi-day drop and the dollar held steady, pushing gold prices down from new record highs reached earlier this week.

Oil extended losses on concerns that new U.S. tariffs may drag on global growth and weigh on fuel demand.

China's Shanghai Composite finished marginally higher at 3,350.13 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gave up early gains to end marginally down at 23,202.53.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News