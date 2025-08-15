Suryaamba Spinning Mills standalone net profit rises 221.05% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.54% to Rs 52.53 crore

Net profit of Suryaamba Spinning Mills rose 221.05% to Rs 0.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.54% to Rs 52.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 50.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.52.5350.256.705.692.331.810.820.250.610.19

