Bandaram Pharma Packtech consolidated net profit rises 157.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 93.70% to Rs 11.37 croreNet profit of Bandaram Pharma Packtech rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 93.70% to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.375.87 94 OPM %4.759.20 -PBDT0.330.25 32 PBT0.180.07 157 NP0.180.07 157
Powered by Capital Market - Live News