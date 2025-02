Pix Transmission consolidated net profit rises 1.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.06% to Rs 139.52 crore

Net profit of Pix Transmission rose 1.00% to Rs 22.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 22.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 139.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 127.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.139.52127.9324.0725.1237.5236.2531.4330.4022.2522.03

