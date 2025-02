TechNVision Ventures consolidated net profit declines 84.79% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 35.38% to Rs 80.96 crore

Net profit of TechNVision Ventures declined 84.79% to Rs 1.36 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 35.38% to Rs 80.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 59.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.80.9659.802.0617.472.169.941.609.251.368.94

