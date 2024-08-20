Bandhan Bank Ltd gains for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 196.51, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.76% in last one year as compared to a 27.43% jump in NIFTY and a 15.79% jump in the Nifty Bank index. Bandhan Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 196.51, up 2.34% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24712.8. The Sensex is at 80888.47, up 0.58%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has slipped around 0.72% in last one month. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 2.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 50368.35, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 48.46 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 194.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 196.44, up 1.43% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 12.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.

