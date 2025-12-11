GAIL (India) Ltd gains for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd is quoting at Rs 169.9, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 6.04% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which GAIL (India) Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.47 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 170.25, up 0.9% on the day. GAIL (India) Ltd is down 17.21% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 6.04% jump in the Nifty Energy index.