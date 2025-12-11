Godrej Consumer Products Ltd up for third straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1147.2, up 1.48% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 2.61% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54506, up 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95756 shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.31 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1149.8, up 1.49% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% jump in NIFTY and a 2.61% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.