Hindustan Zinc Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindustan Zinc Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 521.85, up 1.79% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25894.8. The Sensex is at 84792.13, up 0.48%. Hindustan Zinc Ltd has risen around 8.29% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindustan Zinc Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.06% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10159, up 0.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 171.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.58 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 523.15, up 1.88% on the day. Hindustan Zinc Ltd is up 4.05% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.49% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.