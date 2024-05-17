Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 298.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Zydus Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 298.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 10.59% to Rs 5366.40 crore

Net profit of Zydus Lifesciences rose 298.62% to Rs 1182.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 296.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.59% to Rs 5366.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4852.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 96.88% to Rs 3859.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1960.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.70% to Rs 19021.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16877.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5366.404852.50 11 19021.5016877.80 13 OPM %30.3825.88 -28.3122.87 - PBDT1752.301265.70 38 5587.203916.60 43 PBT1547.001087.10 42 4823.103193.90 51 NP1182.30296.60 299 3859.501960.30 97

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 1.16%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd soars 1.52%, rises for fifth straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 2.36%, rises for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences Ltd spurts 7.01%, up for third straight session

Zydus Lifesciences' injectable manufacturing site concludes USFDA inspection

Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 38.80% in the March 2024 quarter

JSW Steel consolidated net profit declines 64.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Rashtriya Chemicals &amp; Fertilizers consolidated net profit declines 40.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Vinati Organics consolidated net profit declines 0.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Go Fashion (India) enters into franchise agreement with Apparel Group

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story