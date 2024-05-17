NHC Foods standalone net profit rises 47.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.96% to Rs 79.54 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods rose 47.95% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 38.96% to Rs 79.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 57.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.52% to Rs 2.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.93% to Rs 209.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 163.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

79.5457.24209.24163.562.253.162.783.782.091.604.573.921.581.303.132.711.080.732.351.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News