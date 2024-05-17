Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varroc Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 64.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Varroc Engineering reports standalone net profit of Rs 64.27 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 4:53 PM IST
Sales rise 27.42% to Rs 1200.45 crore

Net profit of Varroc Engineering reported to Rs 64.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 27.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.42% to Rs 1200.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 942.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 357.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1386.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 4534.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3940.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1200.45942.13 27 4534.963940.20 15 OPM %16.027.53 -10.157.32 - PBDT151.6329.89 407 308.33148.91 107 PBT100.27-26.65 LP 110.17-45.54 LP NP64.27-27.78 LP 357.07-1386.79 LP

First Published: May 17 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

