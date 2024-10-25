Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 29.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 22.44% to Rs 5499.81 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 29.99% to Rs 937.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 721.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.44% to Rs 5499.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4491.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.5499.814491.9358.2954.671248.86947.251248.86947.25937.45721.17

