Bandhan Bank standalone net profit rises 29.99% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 6:55 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 22.44% to Rs 5499.81 crore

Net profit of Bandhan Bank rose 29.99% to Rs 937.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 721.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Total Operating Income rose 22.44% to Rs 5499.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 4491.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income5499.814491.93 22 OPM %58.2954.67 -PBDT1248.86947.25 32 PBT1248.86947.25 32 NP937.45721.17 30

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

