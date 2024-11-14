Bang Overseas reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 59.24% to Rs 48.44 crore

Net profit of Bang Overseas reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 59.24% to Rs 48.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.48.4430.420.93-12.850.56-3.430.21-3.770.02-3.64

