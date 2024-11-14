Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 172.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Jindal Photo rose 172.13% to Rs 124.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.0.810.4590.1268.89124.7445.83124.7345.82124.6945.82

