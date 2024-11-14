Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Jindal Photo consolidated net profit rises 172.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:35 PM IST
Sales rise 80.00% to Rs 0.81 crore

Net profit of Jindal Photo rose 172.13% to Rs 124.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 45.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 80.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.810.45 80 OPM %90.1268.89 -PBDT124.7445.83 172 PBT124.7345.82 172 NP124.6945.82 172

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

