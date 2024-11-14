Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit rises 20.01% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 36.68% to Rs 4928.82 croreNet profit of Muthoot Finance rose 20.01% to Rs 1271.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1059.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 36.68% to Rs 4928.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3606.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4928.823606.14 37 OPM %73.1477.69 -PBDT1826.641492.39 22 PBT1801.781470.21 23 NP1271.601059.62 20
