Bangalore Fort Farms reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Bangalore Fort Farms reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 90.68% to Rs 18.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.66% to Rs 37.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

18.009.4437.3424.461.83-1.693.110.940.1300.740.390.05-0.040.470.210.03-0.080.340.17

