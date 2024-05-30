Home / Markets / Capital Market News / F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2024 quarter

F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:15 AM IST
Sales rise 905.00% to Rs 2.01 crore

Net profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 905.00% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 212.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 436.92% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.010.20 905 3.490.65 437 OPM %10.45115.00 -32.6663.08 - PBDT0.190.20 -5 1.060.36 194 PBT0.180.19 -5 1.040.34 206 NP0.130.10 30 0.780.25 212

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

