F Mec International Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 905.00% to Rs 2.01 croreNet profit of F Mec International Financial Services rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 905.00% to Rs 2.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 212.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 436.92% to Rs 3.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
