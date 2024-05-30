Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mayur Floorings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mayur Floorings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 1.34 crore

Net profit of Mayur Floorings reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 250.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 39.02% to Rs 4.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.340.67 100 4.243.05 39 OPM %8.217.46 -8.257.21 - PBDT0.060.03 100 0.200.15 33 PBT0.020.02 0 0.080.06 33 NP0.02-0.01 LP 0.070.02 250

